What you need to know about Johnson's suspension of British parliament

The suspension of the British parliament will be extended until October 14, two weeks before the United Kingdom (UK) is set to leave the European Union(EU), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday.

Some argue this is intended to five pro-EU lawmakers less time to prevent Johnson's Brexit plans before Britain leaves the EU on 31 October.

Refilwe Moloto chats to EWN UK correspondent Gavin Grey who provides insights into the latest move.

Grey says the announcement led to protests in the UK and more than a million people signed a petition against the prime minister's plan to suspend parliament.

He says he wants to lay out his new agenda but the suspension comes just before the Brexit deadline and many are saying this move gives those arguing against Brexit less time to try overturn it. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent - EWN

Listen below to Gavin Grey's insights and information about Johnson's latest controversial move: