[LISTEN] A look at how far SA is in drafting cannabis law
The Constitutional Court gave the South African government 24 months to come up with laws that will be in line with the Constitution in terms of the use of cannabis.
Almost a year ago, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo ruled that it is legal to cultivate and consume dagga for personal use.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hemporium owner and co-founder Tony Budden on the progress of the drafting the law.
We have seen some movements recently, we have a consultative forum that has been formed by the Minister of Health.Tony Budden, Owner and co-founder - Hemporium
The DG of health invited a lot of interested parties and about eight different departments to come and give their viewpoints on how this law should look.Tony Budden, Owner and co-founder - Hemporium
One of the topics that came up at the consultative forum was how do we deal with seeds and how do we look at our local genetics.Tony Budden, Owner and co-founder - Hemporium
Listen to the full interview below...
