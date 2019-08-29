[LISTEN] We're not out of the woods just yet - Solly Mapaila
South African Communist Party (SACP) deputy general-secretary Solly Mapaila has often voiced strong opinions on a number of political issues in the country.
Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, standing in for Eusebius McKaiser, sat down with him to elaborate on these views.
Speaking on the current leadership transition and some of the concrete measures that have been rolled out, such as the Zondo Commission and interventions at Eskom, Mapaila says we are not out of the woods just yet.
We have transitioned with good intentions and put concrete measures but we have not really come out of the woods yet. We have not really attended to the crisis, we managed to stabilise which was important.Solly Mapaila, Deputy general-secretary - SACP
We felt that we needed to confront the fightback campaign which sought to reject our coming up...Solly Mapaila, Deputy general-secretary - SACP
Mapaila says the public sector must be effectively managed.
We require the building of a productive public sector economy, hence our focus on making sure that we rebuild state-owned enterprises and they are able to respond as developmental tools in the hands of government because the private sector has over the years not responded to national challenges.Solly Mapaila, Deputy general-secretary - SACP
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] We're not out of the woods just yet - Solly Mapaila
