Adam Catzavelos to pay R150,000 after settlement with SAHRC

Businessman Adam Catzavelos on Thursday reached a settlement with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) over his racist comments at a Greek beach.

Catzevelos appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court and will pay a R150,000 fine to the Seth Mazibuko legacy foundation and apologise publicly.

Catzavelos posted a video of himself last year celebrating the fact that there were no black people at the beach he was on in Greece, referring to them by the K-word.

Lindeque says Catzevelos is also facing a crimen injuria charge which he previously approached the Gauteng director of public prosecutions about.

Catzevelos believes that a South African court doesn't have the jurisdiction to prosecute him over the video as it was taken on a Greek island, which means that it happened abroad, she explains.

Today he found out that his petition has failed and he was quick to say that he will approach an even bigger body, he is going to approach the national director of public prosecutions. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

Catzevelos will return to court in October for his crimen injuria case.

