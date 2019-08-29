State capture witness flees country, fearing for her life
A witness who previously testified at the state capture inquiry has fled the country fearing for her life.
Evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyr has said that Koroneka Trading and Projects Director Babadi Tlatsana reported suspicious activity around her home in Mahikeng.
Tlatsana testified in June, alleging that SA Express manager Brian van Wyk hijacked and used as a conduit to siphon money.
Hofmeyr read from an affidavit submitted by Tlatsana’s attorney.
Eyewitness News reporter Barry Bateman has more on the story.
She has actually fled the country because there were people starting to snoop around her house asking questions about her whereabouts and there was even an attempt to gain entry to her house.Barry Bateman, Reporter - EWN
Deputy Chief justice Raymond Zondo has said this is deeply concerning.
He wants this to be investigated by the evidence leaders, and the commission's team, and to establish what exactly is going on and what exactly the police are doing to ensure the witnesses who testify at the commission are ensured of their safety.Barry Bateman, Reporter - EWN
