'What is sad about the nyaope problem is that it is targeting unemployed youth'
Law-enforcement officials are continuing to monitor the situation in the streets of Tshwane to make sure there is no resurgence of violence.
Chaos erupted on Wednesday after taxi drivers fought with alleged drug dealers, which led to a driver being shot dead.
The scuffles led to foreign-owned shops and other properties being looted and set alight. Seventeen people who were arrested were expected to appear in court soon.
Ray White speaks to South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) spokesperson Andrie Vermeulen on the impact of drugs in communities.
A lot of our communities are getting so overwhelmed by the drug problems that they are immobilised and they don't know what to do.Andrie Vermeulen, spokesperson - Sanca
RELATED: Pretoria CBD: 'He shot a taxi driver in front of the police'
Vermeulen says the main problem they are dealing with is legal drugs such as alcohol.
We also have illegal substances like nyaope, for instance, and in Gauteng it has been quite problematic. That is because it is a mixture of cannabis and low-grade heroin.Andrie Vermeulen, spokesperson - Sanca
RELATED: Buildings and shops looted and burned in Pretoria CBD
These people need intensive medical care to really detoxify and work through the withdrawal symptoms.Andrie Vermeulen, spokesperson - Sanca
There has been quite a pandemic and what is sad about the nyaope problem is that it is targeting our unemployed youth so it is really infiltrating areas where there are high levels of poverty.Andrie Vermeulen, spokesperson - Sanca
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : 'What is sad about the nyaope problem is that it is targeting unemployed youth'
More from Local
'What kind of a man am I?' asks Cape Town dad in light of #AmINext?
OB Sitwayi has shared his thoughts in light of the flood of social media posts addressing gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
Patriarchy is like a 'soul sickness' in the church, says Jesuit priest
Jesuit priest Father Russell Pollitt says more religious organisations need to preach against patriarchy at the pulpit.Read More
Why our leaders MUST acknowledge xenophobia in South Africa
Police Minister Bheki Cele claims that xenophobia is being 'used as an excuse' for the current unrest in parts of Gauteng.Read More
[LISTEN] Uyinene did not ALLOW herself to be raped and killed, Mr President
Pippa Hudson responds to a government tweet in which women were told not to 'allow themselves to become victims' of GBV.Read More
UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that the academic programme will be suspended for Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
CapeTalk's website has a new look
We have a refreshed website to make it easier for you to find all our content.Read More
No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
The police minister argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike
Trucks across SA have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners.Read More