'What is sad about the nyaope problem is that it is targeting unemployed youth'

Law-enforcement officials are continuing to monitor the situation in the streets of Tshwane to make sure there is no resurgence of violence.

Chaos erupted on Wednesday after taxi drivers fought with alleged drug dealers, which led to a driver being shot dead.

The scuffles led to foreign-owned shops and other properties being looted and set alight. Seventeen people who were arrested were expected to appear in court soon.

Ray White speaks to South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) spokesperson Andrie Vermeulen on the impact of drugs in communities.

A lot of our communities are getting so overwhelmed by the drug problems that they are immobilised and they don't know what to do. Andrie Vermeulen, spokesperson - Sanca

Vermeulen says the main problem they are dealing with is legal drugs such as alcohol.

We also have illegal substances like nyaope, for instance, and in Gauteng it has been quite problematic. That is because it is a mixture of cannabis and low-grade heroin. Andrie Vermeulen, spokesperson - Sanca

These people need intensive medical care to really detoxify and work through the withdrawal symptoms. Andrie Vermeulen, spokesperson - Sanca

There has been quite a pandemic and what is sad about the nyaope problem is that it is targeting our unemployed youth so it is really infiltrating areas where there are high levels of poverty. Andrie Vermeulen, spokesperson - Sanca

