Certain hospitals and clinics in Gauteng don't comply with the Health and Safety Act, says Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom.

The DA shadow health MEC says Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku revealed these statistics in a written reply in the legislature.

Bloom joins Ray White on the Xolani Gwala Show to discuss the matter.

Of the hospitals and clinics that have been assessed, a number of them don't comply with the Health and Saftey Act and that is very concerning. Jack Bloom, Shadow health MEC - DA Gauteng

He says these are serious issues as some of the hospitals that are highlighted for not complying have recently been remodelled or they are new.

The one risk identified at Tembisa Hospital is that employees could get locked inside a freezer. In another hospital, the airconditioning isn't working which has led to operations not happening. Jack Bloom, Shadow health MEC - DA Gauteng

Listen below to the full interview:

This article first appeared on 702 : Some Gauteng health facilities not complying with safety regulations