[WATCH] Fish Hoek Primary's support for the Bokke will give you all the feels
Fish Hoek Primary School in Cape Town has created a heartwarming video in support of the Springboks Rugby World Cup 2019 campaign.
The World Cup kicks off in September in Japan and fan excitement is hotting up.
The school is challenging other schools in the area to pass the baton, get behind the Boks, and create their own video full of gees or spirit.
Watch the video below and be inspired:
Video: Courtesy of Fish Hoek Primary School, Cape Town
Take a listen to this and other trending stories on Barbs Wire with Barbara Friedman below:
