Banking Ombud Reana Steyn recently put out a statement saying more women than men are targeted by fraudsters when they go to an ATM to withdraw money.

How do you get your bank to reimburse you if you have been defrauded?

According to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler, if you fall victim to bank fraud, whether it’s at an ATM, by phone or on the internet, the faster you can make that call to your bank’s lost/stolen card division, the more chance you have of getting your money back.

She says credit card fraud done over the phone is the fastest-growing fraud at the moment.

If you fall victim to a bank fraud, whatever form it is, the faster you can make that call, the more chance you have of getting your money back. Wendy Knowler, Correspondent - Consumer Talk

Every loss you suffer after you make that call, it is the bank's responsibility to pay you back and everything up until that point is your loss. Wendy Knowler, Correspondent - Consumer Talk

This article first appeared on 702 : Want your bank to reimburse you if you’re defrauded? Do it as soon as possible