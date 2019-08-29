Deadline looms for provisional taxpayers

Provisional taxpayers have to submit their returns and make payments by tomorrow.

Co-founder of online tax service TaxTim Marc Sevits says anyone receiving an income from a side business must register for provisional tax despite how much they make.

Unlike your final return where you may have a month or two to pay, you have to do it by 12 o'clock if you are not doing it via eFiling. Marc Sevitz, Director, CFO and co-founder - TaxTim

By 12 o'clock in the afternoon, it needs to be done otherwise Sars [South African Revenue Swrvice] won't receive it and you could be subject to a 10% penalty and 10.25% interest as well. Marc Sevitz, Director, CFO and co-founder - TaxTim

Provisional taxpayers receive income other than a salary or remuneration from an employer. They run their own businesses, such as freelancers, sole proprietors and independent contractors.

Taxpayers who are employed but receive rental income or interest income from investments may be obliged to register as provisional taxpayers if certain conditions are met.

Listen to some of the questions callers had for Marc.