Where did the Brenda Fassie statue go?

The 570-metre life-size bronze statue of Brenda Fassie outside the Music Factory in Newtown has been removed.

The sculpture of Mabrrr sitting on a stool behind a microphone was taken down on Saturday.

Joanne Joseph speaks to City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane to find out.

The statue had suffered some minor vandalism. We thought as the department of arts and culture to remove it and take it into the studio for refurbishment as part of retaining the public art. Nthatisi Modingoane, Spokesperson - City of Johannesburg

Indications are that some people would like to see it in busy places like the Market Theatre and Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein, but we do not want to pre-empt that process. Nthatisi Modingoane, Spokesperson - City of Johannesburg

Modingoane says the aim is to make the process as open as possible so that when the refurbishment of the statue is completed, it would be where people would want to engage with it.

We want the community to have a say in terms of where it is more suitable. Nthatisi Modingoane, Spokesperson - City of Johannesburg

