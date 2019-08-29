Cosatu wants Ramaphosa to attend rally in Marikana - report

There is a feeling within Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is that Marikana in the North West has been a no-go area for the African National Congress (ANC) and members of the alliance.

The trade union federation is planning to host a workers rally in the area, in the hope that President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend.

Many linked to the Marikana massacre of 2012 blame have blamed Ramaphosa for an order that was given to deal with the workers' strike, which resulted in bloodshed.

Eyewitness News senior political reporter Theto Mahlakoana has more on the story.

He had promised, I believe, sometime in Parliament that once a lot of issues and the apologies and private conversations that were going on at the time around the claims of damages and compensation that needed to be paid to the families - once all of those issues were concluded- he would be making the initiative to go to Marikana. Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter - EWN

It is going to be interesting what Amcu [Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union] makes of this... Amcu has predominant representation in the entire platinum belt and NUM [National Union of Mineworkers] trying to - through Cosatu - find its way back there organisationally might be a challenge. Amcu might be ready to protect its turf. Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter - EWN

Mahlakoana says taking the rally to Marikana may not be a good idea.

Cosatu has also asked for a new investigation into the massacre, also focusing on the 10 days leading up to the massacre.

They're emphasising that in the reporting and the commemoration of the Marikana massacre, there is an intentional emphasis by some to simply not to mention the 10 people who died in the lead-up to the massacre itself. They want these investigations to go and dig up what exactly transpired in the 10 days leading up to the massacre. Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter - EWN

This article first appeared on 702 : Cosatu wants Ramaphosa to attend rally in Marikana - report