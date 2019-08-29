Textbook suppliers engaging stakeholders to reverse drop in sales
Convener of the Alliance for Academic Success - an association of role players in the academic publishing and bookselling sector - Mohamed Kharwa, says the average drop in textbook sales sits in the region of about 40%-60% across the country.
Most of the decline has been attributed to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) cash system.
RELATED: NSFAS defends change in textbook allowance as booksellers cry foul
Kharwa says they have engaged with the Department of Education and Training and are are looking to resolve their concerns with NSFAS and student bodies.
We are not coming in here to to say this is an issue and who is responsible, we actually want to engage.Mohamed Kharwa, Convener - Alliance for Academic Success
Yesterday, we were at the parliamentary portfolio committee meeting and at that meeting we did engage with NSFAS. We are looking forward to be able to talk to them and students. So that process is one which we have been driving and chasing after.Mohamed Kharwa, Convener - Alliance for Academic Success
In terms of where we are coming from, we are looking at this as people who specialise in this industry.Mohamed Kharwa, Convener - Alliance for Academic Success
This article first appeared on 702 : Textbook suppliers engaging stakeholders to reverse drop in sales
