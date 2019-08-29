Minister Zweli Mkhize says SA 'can't dillydally' around NHI

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize and other officials from his department on Thursday briefed Parliament's portfolio committee on health on the National Health Insurance 9NHI) Bill.

The bill was tabled in Parliament in August and the Democratic Alliance indicated it will take the bill to court over its constitutionality.

Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives updates on the meeting.

What the minister said on the cost issues is that some of the figures that have been bounced around by the opposition is that is is going to be too costly. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News

The minister said that health, as it is now, is about R230bn funding per year so, there is no big difference to what the health budget is now to what the projections are for NHI. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News

He also said South Africa can't dillydally around the issue of NHI because countries like Zambia and Ghana implemented similar policies. Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News

