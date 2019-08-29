Little progress in Ninnies Neurons case, says anti-abuse organisation
Women and Men Against Child Abuse executive director Miranda Jordan says there has been little progress in the case against Nellie Sinwametsi, who has been accused of abusing children at the Ninnies Neurons nursery school.
Jordan says the case was postponed again on Thursday - five months after video footage was shared on social media.
The reason for the postponement was that the docket was not ready.Miranda Jordan, Executive director - Women & Men Against Child Abuse
We are looking at almost five months later. We're looking at a case where you have actual visual evidence.Miranda Jordan, Executive director - Women & Men Against Child Abuse
We are still waiting to hear how many charges, we know there must be a minimum of three of common assault.Miranda Jordan, Executive director - Women & Men Against Child Abuse
Jordan says the creche owner has now been arrested and will be appearing in court on Friday.
Click on the link below to hear more from Jordan....
This article first appeared on 702 : Little progress in Ninnies Neurons case, says anti-abuse organisation
