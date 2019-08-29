Should schools apply automatic progression for pupils in foundation phase?
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga recently told Parliament that her department is putting plans in place to make the necessary policy amendments to stop pupils from repeating lower grades multiple times.
The policy of "automatic progression" proposes that a learner may only repeat a grade once in the foundation phase (grade R – grade three) to prevent them from being retained in this phase for longer than four years.
The announcement has been met with concerns from education experts, who say the change could be more harmful than helpful.
John Maytham speaks to University of Cape Town (UCT) School of Education associate professor Joanne Hardman about the proposal.
I don't think this is the right thing. It is not going to achieve anything.Joanne Hardman, Associate professor - UCT School of Education
Foundation phase is the foundation for the rest of your schooling. If the children are not able to read and write and do mathematics by the time they reach grade four, which is a huge cognitive leap, where are they going to learn it?Joanne Hardman, Associate professor - UCT School of Education
Listen to the full interview below...
