'We know SA is losing patience and wants VBS Mutual Bank looters behind bars'

Cosatu marched to the office of Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha to put pressure on him to take action against those implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank fraud. Picture: @_cosatu /Twitter

We are aware of the growing impatience of South Africans who want to see the perpetrators of the VBS crime being held criminally liable. Anoosh Rooplal, liquidator - VBS Mutual Bank

The Hawks is continuing its investigation into the looting and resultant implosion of VBS Mutual Bank in what was South Africa’s largest-ever bank heist.

There’s also a process underway to attempt the recovery of assets hidden by VBS Mutual Bank execs.

Rooplal found that VBS Mutual Bank fraudsters stole R1.5 billion from 14 municipalities and about 20 000 people who deposited their savings with the bank.

My civil remit is to collect all monies owed to the Bank, as dictated by the Insolvency Act… Anoosh Rooplal, liquidator - VBS Mutual Bank

I am also legally compelled to co-operate and provide information to enforcement authorities, who are pursuing their criminal investigations. We have provided relevant information as requested and will continue to do so… Anoosh Rooplal, liquidator - VBS Mutual Bank

It’s up to the NPA and the Hawks… they compel us legally to provide information… to build their cases… it’s difficult for me to comment on their behalf… Anoosh Rooplal, liquidator - VBS Mutual Bank

There is a draft order against Brian Shivambu – brother of the more famous MP Floyd Shivambu – a payment of R1.785 million plus interest of prime plus 5%, stamped at the High Court in Johannesburg… Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

There’s a slow stream of money coming in… the judgment [against Brian Shivambu] resulted in some payments… Anoosh Rooplal, liquidator - VBS Mutual Bank

