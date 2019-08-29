'Medupi and Kusile power plants a pay-as-you-go project, doomed from the start'

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) says while the Medupi and Kusile power stations are functional and electricity is being generated to an extent, there are concerns about a "cost escalation".

Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says the budget for Medupi was R79bn at its inception and now stands to be completed at R143bn, while Kusile was budgeted at R81bn and is now scheduled to be completed at R161bn.

Hlengwa says the project was doomed "from the word go".

That is what has triggered the committee to actually go out on this oversight before we speak to the executives and the board of Eskom, so there is a fundamental problem and it is multifaceted. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Scopa chair

The conceptualisation even by the admission of Eskom was wrong, it was not done properly. The project should have taken three years to plan, they did it in one year, there was a mad rush. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Scopa chair

The committee says this is a pay-as-you-go project.

So now the cost escalation, amongst other things, arises out of poor contract management which is now opened up to abuse but also the number of defects in these projects. So they are constructing and also correcting defects as they go and that is why the committee coins the term as a pay-as-you go kind of a project and that is what has induced the cost escalations. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Scopa chair

The project management completely failed, corruption has been a prevalent feature and there just does not seem to have been a commitment on the part of those responsible to do things right. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Scopa chair

Hlengwa says the committee is expecting - on the basis of Eskom's projections - that Medupi will be completed by 2020-2021 and Kusile 2022-2023.

Energy expert Chris Yelland has disputed the cost figures given by Hlengwa, saying they are "underestimated" and have not changed since 2015.

There have been no change in those estimates when we know for a fact that there has been significant unauthorised expenditure on these plants, that there have been technical problems, design and execution and construction problems which have to be rectified. Chris Yelland, energy expert

You should add another R38bn to the price that he gave for Medupi. They also do not include capitalised interest during construction which is a real cost. All I am saying is that the figures that were given are wrong and should be reviewed. Chris Yelland, energy expert

Hlengwa says the committee deals with information provided by Eskom and that they have met with the utility's auditors.

We've got no reason at this point in time to call it into question because we have had a very frank discussion with Eskom. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Scopa chair

