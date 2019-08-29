'Medupi and Kusile power plants a pay-as-you-go project, doomed from the start'
The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) says while the Medupi and Kusile power stations are functional and electricity is being generated to an extent, there are concerns about a "cost escalation".
Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa says the budget for Medupi was R79bn at its inception and now stands to be completed at R143bn, while Kusile was budgeted at R81bn and is now scheduled to be completed at R161bn.
Hlengwa says the project was doomed "from the word go".
That is what has triggered the committee to actually go out on this oversight before we speak to the executives and the board of Eskom, so there is a fundamental problem and it is multifaceted.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Scopa chair
The conceptualisation even by the admission of Eskom was wrong, it was not done properly. The project should have taken three years to plan, they did it in one year, there was a mad rush.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Scopa chair
The committee says this is a pay-as-you-go project.
So now the cost escalation, amongst other things, arises out of poor contract management which is now opened up to abuse but also the number of defects in these projects. So they are constructing and also correcting defects as they go and that is why the committee coins the term as a pay-as-you go kind of a project and that is what has induced the cost escalations.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Scopa chair
The project management completely failed, corruption has been a prevalent feature and there just does not seem to have been a commitment on the part of those responsible to do things right.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Scopa chair
Hlengwa says the committee is expecting - on the basis of Eskom's projections - that Medupi will be completed by 2020-2021 and Kusile 2022-2023.
Energy expert Chris Yelland has disputed the cost figures given by Hlengwa, saying they are "underestimated" and have not changed since 2015.
There have been no change in those estimates when we know for a fact that there has been significant unauthorised expenditure on these plants, that there have been technical problems, design and execution and construction problems which have to be rectified.Chris Yelland, energy expert
You should add another R38bn to the price that he gave for Medupi. They also do not include capitalised interest during construction which is a real cost. All I am saying is that the figures that were given are wrong and should be reviewed.Chris Yelland, energy expert
Hlengwa says the committee deals with information provided by Eskom and that they have met with the utility's auditors.
We've got no reason at this point in time to call it into question because we have had a very frank discussion with Eskom.Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Scopa chair
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Medupi and Kusile power plants a pay-as-you-go project, doomed from the start'
More from Politics
NGO appeals for business aid as government fails to give support
Tears Foundation founder Mara Glennie says the organisation has no option but to lay off staff.Read More
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More
'Blame is being placed on victims and not on perpetrators'
Gender specialist Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo weighs in on the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'
Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib weighs in on the recent attacks in different parts of the country.Read More
City of Joburg on mission to resolve Pirates Club lease dispute
One of the oldest sports clubs in the country has received a cancellation over the WastePrenuers initiative.Read More
Kollegapark Primary's safety measures being reviewed after kidnapping, says MEC
Panyaza Lesufi says parents picked up their children from the school after Amy-Lee de Jager was abducted on Monday.Read More
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit
Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".Read More