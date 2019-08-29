Mkhwebane withdraws Constitutional Court appeal
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has withdrawn her application to the Constitutional Court to appeal the judgment against her by Judge Sulet Potterill.
John Maytham speaks to Pieter du Toit, author of The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires Club and assistant editor of In-depth News at News24 for his views.
It is crystal clear, she needs to protect the public purse. She's had eight losses on the trot in the country's courts and it's costly.Pieter du Toit, Assistant editor - News24
Part of the statement the Public Protector says she has received legal advice which says that if you go to the Constitutional Court you're going to lose there again. Given the fact that at the High Court in Pretoria Judge Sulet Potterill awarded costs against you, there is every chance that the Constitutional Court might even go a step further and order that she pay all the legal costs.Pieter du Toit, Assistant editor - News24
You can't go to court eight times and lose eight times in a row.Pieter du Toit, Assistant editor - News24
Du Toit doubts whether the Economic Freedom Fighters will go on with their appeal. They are not the prime litigants in this case, he says.
Listen below for more...
More from Politics
Petition for death penalty in crimes against women and children gains traction
There has been increased outrage from the public over the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.Read More
[LISTEN] 'The only difference between Uyinene and I is that I am alive'
Caller, Paula, recounts the trauma of being gang raped eight years ago and how one of her rapists was recently found not guilty.Read More
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More
'Blame is being placed on victims and not on perpetrators'
Gender specialist Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo weighs in on the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'
Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib weighs in on the recent attacks in different parts of the country.Read More
City of Joburg on mission to resolve Pirates Club lease dispute
One of the oldest sports clubs in the country has received a cancellation over the WastePrenuers initiative.Read More
Kollegapark Primary's safety measures being reviewed after kidnapping, says MEC
Panyaza Lesufi says parents picked up their children from the school after Amy-Lee de Jager was abducted on Monday.Read More
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit
Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".Read More
Bheki Cele visits Jeppe Hostel to quell unrest
More than 40 people have been arrested and linked to the violence in Tembisa, Jeppestown, Malvern and surrounding areas.Read More