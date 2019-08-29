Mkhwebane withdraws Constitutional Court appeal

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has withdrawn her application to the Constitutional Court to appeal the judgment against her by Judge Sulet Potterill.

John Maytham speaks to Pieter du Toit, author of The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires Club and assistant editor of In-depth News at News24 for his views.

It is crystal clear, she needs to protect the public purse. She's had eight losses on the trot in the country's courts and it's costly. Pieter du Toit, Assistant editor - News24

Part of the statement the Public Protector says she has received legal advice which says that if you go to the Constitutional Court you're going to lose there again. Given the fact that at the High Court in Pretoria Judge Sulet Potterill awarded costs against you, there is every chance that the Constitutional Court might even go a step further and order that she pay all the legal costs. Pieter du Toit, Assistant editor - News24

You can't go to court eight times and lose eight times in a row. Pieter du Toit, Assistant editor - News24

Du Toit doubts whether the Economic Freedom Fighters will go on with their appeal. They are not the prime litigants in this case, he says.

