'Hype, hogwash and agendas often drive media coverage of markets'

Sometimes the media gets it wrong.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) for advice on seeing through the hype and hogwash - and agendas – driving media coverage of investment markets.

Volatility is normal!

If you invest, you must know that markets are volatile.

Share markets lose 10% of their value at some point in almost every year.

When headlines are screaming about losses, take them with a pinch of salt.

Know your weak points

No one knows everything about money and not everyone is good with investments.

It is important to know your weak points and to work around them.

If you are worried by volatility, try to invest mainly in balanced funds where shares, property, bonds and cash are combined so that you are less aware of share volatility.

In this instance, you should probably never buy individual shares.

Similarly, if you are bad with savings but you earn enough to save, you should initiate significant debit orders off your account into your savings and investments so that you automate your problem.

Perseverance is key

Large investment fortunes are built over time.

You cannot build a large investment asset base if you are switching between cash, Bitcoin, shares and your cousin’s business.

You must develop an investment strategy and stick to it, especially when things are not going well!

Diversify at all costs

If you believe that the world’s stock markets are going to crash, you should still retain some of your investments in shares.

Experts predict many more crashes than those that happen.

If I predict 10 crashes a year, I am bound to be correct sometimes but investors who listen to all my predictions are going to lose a lot of money.

Rather invest across all asset types, and across local and overseas markets because your experts are often wrong!

The next time you read an article where a talking head is voicing a strong opinion with confidence, ask yourself if this is based on real facts and if there an agenda.

