[VIDEO] Sanral tweets video of unmanned bus rolling back into Joburg N1 traffic
The startling video shows a bus rolling back into oncoming traffic.
Sanral shared the video of the runaway bus on social media this week, stating it is from 2014 and illustrates the work it does to spread a road safety message.
A bus stopped to be fixed. The driver and all passengers have disembarked. But somebody forgot to engage the handbrake and the bus rolled back into the fast-flowing traffic. It took our dedicated on-road services team almost two hours to secure and clear the scene.Sanral on Facebook
Social media users have reacted in some confusion with many sharing the video saying it had happened on Wednesday when it appears it is footage from Sanral's archive only released now.
A bus stopped to be fixed. The driver and all passengers have disembarked. But somebody forgot to engage the handbrake and the bus rolled back into the fast-flowing traffic. It took our dedicated on-road services team almost two hours to secure and clear the scene. #BeyondRoads pic.twitter.com/cXvxqsY3eM— SANRAL (@SANRAL_za) August 28, 2019
