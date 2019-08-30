Plans afoot to move Green Point Market to athletics stadium carpark

After years of falling off the radar, perhaps due to being relocated during the construction of Cape Town Stadium and Green Point Urban Park, the old Green Point Market is set to make a comeback.

Alderman Grant Twigg, City of Cape Town Mayco Member for Urban Management chats to Kieno Kammies about the move and what's involved.

Twigg says the City is in the first phase of bringing the market back and has identified the space in the precinct at the Green Point Athletics Stadium within the P4 parking area.

It's outside in the open. Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

The trading plan has also been prepared, he adds.

He says it will begin with 200 traders though there is space for 300.

We've identified some of the old traders, 98 of them. We're trying to bring back some of the traders that were there before and have a variety. Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

The City has taken this through the public participation process and is reviewing the comments received.

We hope to have it ready for the December festive season. Grant Twigg, Mayco Member for Urban Management - City of Cape Town

