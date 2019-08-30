According to immigration experts, there has been a wave of South Africans looking to relocate to Canada, especially farmers and business owners.

Nicholas Avramis of Canadian Immigration service, Beaver Immigration, talks to Kieno Kammies about the factors influencing South Africans' decision to emigrate to Canada.

We get a lot of calls and emails every week. Nicholas Avramis - Beaver Immigration

He says while there are concerns around crime levels in South Africa, the narrative is more focused on economic opportunity.

What I see is skilled South Africans seeking economic prosperity. Nicholas Avramis - Beaver Immigration

The number one complaint I hear from South Africans, especially in the financial markets, is they want to be paid at the same level as their counterparts overseas Nicholas Avramis - Beaver Immigration

Avramis explains the Canadian immigration points process.

It's complicated and has a lot of moving parts. Nicholas Avramis - Beaver Immigration

The cut off age is around 35-years-old.

I get a lot of couples calling me in their early 40s who are professionals, and it's just too late...the reality is the government of Canada just wants younger people. Nicholas Avramis - Beaver Immigration

Fluency in English is a very important criterion, he says, and an English examination is required.

It all comes down to your age and English proficiency. Nicholas Avramis - Beaver Immigration

He says there is big demand for farmers in Canada.

Canada wants a million new permanent residents in the next three years as we just have an ageing population force and that ties into farms...they are looking for new farmers and families to take over those farms. Nicholas Avramis - Beaver Immigration

Listen to the interview below: