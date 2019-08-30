Stolen guns recovered in Mitchells Plain and Bellville

Earlier this week, a gun that was stolen from Mitchells Plain police station in 2017, was recovered and the person in possession of the gun appeared in the Khayelitsha Priority Crimes court.

At the end of last year, there were at least 800 police-owned firearms in the hands of criminals, according to the Saps annual report.

Kieno Kammies talks to Captain Philane Nkwalase, spokesperson for the Hawks, about efforts to bring down the number of stolen police guns on the streets.

Nkwalase says there have been a number of recovery operations and arrests and convictions have been made.

In the Belville case, one police officer was charged with corruption, he adds.

Mayco member for safety and security in the City of Cape Town, JP Smith reports a successful night of operations in Delft.

We had a great night with the Delft Neighbourhood Safety Team. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

He explains what happened and found a number of firearms and ammunition.

Two of the weapons are fully automatic weapons. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

Listen to the interview below: