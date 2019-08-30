'My focus is to restore confidence from people of Tshwane and deliver services'
The motion of no confidence by the African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane against mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was disallowed at the council sitting on Thursday.
Clement Manyathela on 702Breakfast chats to Mokgalapa on the matter.
RELATED: No golden handshake for City of Tshwane manager, says ANC
Makgalapa says council also dealt with Tshwane chief operating officer James Murphy's the withdrawal for consideration as acting city manager.
He says council then resolved to appoint Moeketsi Ntsimane as the acting city manager from 1 September for a period of three months.
That matter was resolved amicably and now we can focus on the core business of the city which is delivering services to the people of Tshwane.Stevens Mokgalapa, Mayor - City of Tshwane
Makgalapa says former city manager Moeketsi Mosola, who has been placed on special leave, and the controversial R500m GladAfrica tender has been sent for independent forensic investigation.
My focus at this point is to make sure that we restore the confidence of Tshwane citizens and roll out service delivery.Stevens Mokgalapa, Mayor - City of Tshwane
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'My focus is to restore confidence from people of Tshwane and deliver services'
