'Mboweni undermined a lot of processes when he released economic document'
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has expressed its dissatisfaction in Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's recently released document to encourage economic growth.
On Thursday, the federation described the document as an attempt to exploit the fiscal crisis by pushing a rightwing agenda.
Clement Manyathela on 702 Breakfast chats to the organisation's president Zingiswa Losi.
This document was never approved by Cabinet and the economic transformation committee of the African National Congress didn't get an opportunity to look at this document. We all saw the document when it was released online.Zingiswa Losi, President - Cosatu
She says Cosatu saw the document when it was released online.
Mboweni undermined a lot of processes when he released the document.Zingiswa Losi, President - Cosatu
The document mustnt be treated differently, the process has always been followed and why wasn't the processes followed this time.Zingiswa Losi, President - Cosatu
She says Treasury behaves as if it was not part of the national minimum wage agreement and the document makes an exclusive exemption for small companies.
We see it as an attack on our collective bargaining systems. We have fought against the free-market foundation and won. Treasury is bringing the issue to undermine the workers win.Zingiswa Losi, President - Cosatu
