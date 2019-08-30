Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00

'West Coast flowers are definitely blooming, so make a turn'

30 August 2019 8:28 AM
by
Tags:
West Coast National Park
Wildflowers
flower season
West Coast National Park conservation officer Phunyuzwa Xhegwana says from 8 to 15 September entrance to the park is free.

The 'official' start to spring is just around the corner and if you're in the Cape, a road trip to soak up the annual display of wildflowers on the West Coast or in Namaqualand is a must-do.

Spring flower season in this region usually lasts from the beginning of August to the end of September, depending on a particular year's weather conditions.

Kieno Kammies chats to Phunyuzwa Xhegwana, West Coast National Park people and conservation officer for some tips on making the most of this year's flower season.

The big question is...are the flowers out?

The flowers are definitely out and it would be amazing if listeners would make a turn into the West Coast and see proof of what I'm talking about.

Phunyuzwa Xhegwana, Conservation officer - West Coast National Park

Within the park itself there is a 2000 hectare area which is open specifically for the flower season, she explains.

That's where the best viewing is.

Phunyuzwa Xhegwana, Conservation officer - West Coast National Park

But she says the park has recently opened the Mooimark Flower Trail which has an array of flowers and helps reduce congestion in the park.

She says bring your cameras but please leave your drones at home.

SANParks Week from 8 to 15 September luckily falls within the flower season so bring your ID document to gain free entrance.

Listen to the interview below:


30 August 2019 8:28 AM
by
Tags:
West Coast National Park
Wildflowers
flower season

