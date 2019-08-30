Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Pitbull's reaction to Mufasa dying warms everyone's hearts

A video of a pitbull watching the original Lion King movie has gone viral after everyone responds to the dog's reaction when Mufasa dies.

Watch this cute video below:

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] This pooch's reaction to Mufasa dying warms everyone's hearts