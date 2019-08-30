[WATCH] Japanese rugby fans sing South African national anthem
Japanese rugby fans sing South African national anthem
With the Rugby World Cup happening soon in Japan, more than 400 people turned up at the Kumagaya Stadium to practice singing the South African national anthem.
Watch this video below:
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Japanese rugby fans sing South African national anthem
