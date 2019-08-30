[WATCH] Japanese rugby fans sing South African national anthem

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Japanese rugby fans sing South African national anthem

With the Rugby World Cup happening soon in Japan, more than 400 people turned up at the Kumagaya Stadium to practice singing the South African national anthem.

