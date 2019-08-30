Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Mom gives her child DIY sneakers with lights on...and saves a fortune

Dude shares an embarrassing moment about ice cream and prompts social media to share

When a guy on Twitter shared his embarrassing moment about free ice cream, that embarrassing moment has prompted other users to share their embarrassing moments.

I was in a park and a lady loudly called out "Anyone who wants an ice cream come over here". I headed over with several others. She handed out ices to them all then asked me "Who are you?". I realised the rest were all her family. 30 years later I still cringe. — Birthday Andy (@ItsAndyRyan) August 25, 2019

One time my mom fell asleep and forgot I was at her house and she woke up and thought someone was breaking in. She jumped out the bedroom window and called the cops from the neighbors house. Finally she remembered it was me right before they came in with guns. She was mortified. — Nikki (@NikkiBordell) August 26, 2019

I corrected a teacher when she spoke about the old prediction that the world was going to end in twenty twelve. I explained in front of the class that it was actually supposed to end in two thousand and twelve. Why didn’t somebody teach me the basics of English — The Wind (@wind_is_real) August 26, 2019

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:

This article first appeared on 702 : Dude's embarrassing ice cream moment gets others sharing their stories