'Cosatu is against Mboweni's economic plan because it might just work'

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has expressed its dissatisfaction in Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's recently released document to encourage economic growth.

Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the federation is against Mboweni's plans because the economic plan might just work.

Mantshantsha shares these views while chatting to Kieno Kammies on the 'The Finance Week That Was'.

It is like Cosatu doesn't want Eskom to be fixed and it doesn't want old Eskom coal stations to be sold. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

Mantshantsha says Mboweni's economic plan is out for public comment and because this document might work, Cosatu wants the minister to withdraw it.

In other finance news, Makro, Game and Builders Warehouse owner Massmart has suffered a headline loss of over R500m in the first half of the year.

Shoprite reported a 3% revenue growth but a 20% decline in nett profit with Woolworths reporting R1.3b loss inthe first half of 2019.

They are all blaming the poor economy for the decline in revenue. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

