Is it possible to separate the artistry from the man in sexual assault cases?
MTV has quietly removed Michael Jackson’s name from its Video Vanguard Award.
The first Video Vanguard Award was presented in 1984 and in 1991 the award’s title was altered to include Michael Jackson’s name.
However, it's nearly impossible to separate Jackson from the allegations of child molestation that have plagued him for decades.
R Kelly has also put music channels in a difficult corner, having to choose whether to drop his music or not. The RnB singer is facing multiple charges of sexual assault.
Do you still play music and watch movies from those accused of sexual harassment?
Refilwe Moloto engages CapeTalk callers on the matters.
I find myself to be very hypocritical in these moments at times. I still want to listen to Thriller, Billie Jean.Refilwe Moloto, Show host
Is it possible to separate the artistry from the man in these cases? Is it appropriate to play that music and play those movies?Refilwe Moloto, Show host
Callers shared their opinions on the topic. Dale says he knew from the beginning that Michael Jackosn was guilty.
I have not listened to and I certainly rally against Michael Jackson. There is no way that those children would bring that up in a court and it wasn't the truth because I know how hard it is to talk about this.Dale, Caller
Elizabeth says one should be able to separate the music from the man.
I think people like Michael Jackson were evil and what they did was evil, but good is not always easy to find and if one can find good in what they produce they should use it.Elizabeth, Caller
Listen to the full open line here:
More from Entertainment
Nordic cop-turned-crime-writer takes readers behind police tape
Crime author Jorn Lier Horst never thought he'd be a writer or a policeman while growing up - but he eventually became both.Read More
Death of Uyinene Mrewetyana sparks SA outrage over attacks on women
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
Theatre legend David Kramer re-imagines hit musical about Cape's drug world
It's a fresh take on the old musical production 'Poison'. While the name has changed, the subject matter remains the same.Read More
[WATCH] Riky Rick dancing with wheelchair-bound fan warms people's hearts
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
This person's lame attempt to get birthday discount doesn't end well
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
[WATCH] Theatre legend Pieter-Dirk Uys on '#HeTwo: Evita Exposed'
The satirist joins John Maytham to chat about alter ego Evita Bezuidenhout confronting him face-to-face in his new show for the first time ever. (Then Tannie Evita herself phones in)Read More
It's having 15 people behind you to take care of - Niq Mhlongo on 'black tax'
The Dog Eat Dog writer talks to John Maytham about his latest book, Black Tax: Burden or Ubuntu?Read More
[WATCH] Sjava gives a stellar performance on #702Unplugged
The award-winning recording artist performs Linda, Qhawe and his hit single Umama.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 30 August 2019
Book-a-holic and Cape Talk John Maytham shares his best book picks for the week.Read More
[LISTEN] Azania in conversation with dancer and choreographer Gregory Maqoma
Maqoma sat down with Azania Mosaka for this week's Friday Profile.Read More
More from Local
[LISTEN] Uyinene did not ALLOW herself to be raped and killed, Mr President
Pippa Hudson responds to a government tweet in which women were told not to 'allow themselves to become victims' of GBV.Read More
UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that the academic programme will be suspended for Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
CapeTalk's website has a new look
We have a refreshed website to make it easier for you to find all our content.Read More
No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
The police minister argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike
Trucks across SA have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners.Read More
Grandfather describes how kidnapped Amy-Lee De Jager was found
Martin Brouwer could not disclose whether the kidnappers were known to the family.Read More
Mashaba says unrest in Joburg CBD boils down to criminality
Mayor Herman Mashaba has rubbished any claims that his comments on foreign nationals may have fuelled violence in central Joburg.Read More
The Salvation Army wants church on board in bid to to curb human trafficking
Major Margaret Stafford says the organisation has been highlighting the harsh effects of this modern-day slavery.Read More