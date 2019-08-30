Is it possible to separate the artistry from the man in sexual assault cases?

MTV has quietly removed Michael Jackson’s name from its Video Vanguard Award.

The first Video Vanguard Award was presented in 1984 and in 1991 the award’s title was altered to include Michael Jackson’s name.

However, it's nearly impossible to separate Jackson from the allegations of child molestation that have plagued him for decades.

R Kelly has also put music channels in a difficult corner, having to choose whether to drop his music or not. The RnB singer is facing multiple charges of sexual assault.

Do you still play music and watch movies from those accused of sexual harassment?

Refilwe Moloto engages CapeTalk callers on the matters.

I find myself to be very hypocritical in these moments at times. I still want to listen to Thriller, Billie Jean. Refilwe Moloto, Show host

Is it possible to separate the artistry from the man in these cases? Is it appropriate to play that music and play those movies? Refilwe Moloto, Show host

Callers shared their opinions on the topic. Dale says he knew from the beginning that Michael Jackosn was guilty.

I have not listened to and I certainly rally against Michael Jackson. There is no way that those children would bring that up in a court and it wasn't the truth because I know how hard it is to talk about this. Dale, Caller

Elizabeth says one should be able to separate the music from the man.

I think people like Michael Jackson were evil and what they did was evil, but good is not always easy to find and if one can find good in what they produce they should use it. Elizabeth, Caller

