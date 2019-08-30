Described as someone who has pushed the boundaries of rap and songwriting in South Africa, rapper Tumi Molekane, popularly known as Stogie T, says the art of lyricism has been his life's work.

Molekane sat down with Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh to reflect on his musical offerings over the years and his journey.

Lyricism to me has always meant full expression and high art, dirty art - from the street-level gutter. People try to exoticise hip-hop sometimes... Tumi Molekane, South African rapper

I think my life's work outside of the music in terms of advocating for hip-hop, hip-hop's place in the country has always been 'look who is going to be our next Miriam and Bra Hugh' are. Tumi Molekane, South African rapper

When you are obsessive and passionate about something as a kid, it's always form first and then everything else follows. Tumi Molekane, South African rapper

Click on the link below to hear the full interview...

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Tumi Molekane 'Stogie T' reflects on his life's work so far