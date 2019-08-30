Patriarchy, porn and the Pied Piper - 'Surviving R Kelly' producers speak out
Disgraced singer R Kelly was back in the news on Friday morning after reportedly filing papers requesting he be placed in general population at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.
The I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker is currently awaiting trial on multiple child pornography charges.
He was arrested back in July, seven months after the documentary series Surviving R Kelly aired in the US detailing sexual abuse allegations against him.
The six-part series featured interviews with dozens of high profile figures including civil rights activist Tarana Burke, musicians John Legend and Sparkle, talk show host Wendy Williams.
Producers Dream Hampton and Tamra Simmons joined Refilwe Moloto to talk about the series.
Their conversation coincided with the 18-year anniversary of the death of singer Aaliyah, who Kelly married when she was just 15.
Hampton says she became interested in the story after reading an article detailing another teenage girl Kelly was linked to.
There was this other teenager, Tiffany Hawkins, who he had settled a case with. So what we began to see was that there was a pattern to his predation, he didn't fall in love once with a teenager.Dream Hampton, Executive producer - Surviving R Kelly
Hampton says Kelly's subsequent conduct following the allegations has only sought to raise further questions about his behaviour.
In defence of being accused of having a sex cult, this man brings out to an interview, not one, but two of his girlfriends who are 30 years younger than him.Dream Hampton, Executive producer - Surviving R Kelly
RELATED: SA EXCLUSIVE Singer Sparkle opens up about R Kelly sex abuse claims
Listen to the full conversation below:
