'Where there is evidence of corruption people must be prosecuted'
The South African Communist Party (SACP) says it will undertake a series of marches including one to the Hawks offices in a bid to have individuals implicated in the state capture inquiry prosecuted.
The party picketed outside the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) offices on Friday.
SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo says there has been no action from these institutions since the start of the Zondo Commission.
Since the commission started, we have not had any action taken by these institutions. We have decided to launch what we call the Red Weekend Campaign - this is a series of campaigns where we will be marching to the offices of the Hawks and the NPA demanding action against state capture on the basis of the information and evidence publicly available.Alex Mashilo, Spokesperson - SACP
We do not want to pick and choose, every implicated person where there is evidence of corruption has to be held to account, no stone must be left unturned.Alex Mashilo, Spokesperson - SACP
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Where there is evidence of corruption people must be prosecuted'
