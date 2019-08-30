Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi hosted a meeting to discuss the development of a new marriage policy at Constitutional Hill on Friday.

The meeting was about South African marriages as a whole and because fake marriages were flagged by the courts a consultation process.

We need to come up with a new progressive marriage policy which we hope to submit to Cabinet by March 2021. Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Home Affairs

He says currently marriages in South Africa are regulated through three pieces of legislation, namely the Marriage Act 25 of 1961 (for monogamous marriage for opposite-sex couples), the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act 120 of 1998 (polygamous marriages for opposite-sex couples) and Civil Unions Act 17 of 2006 (monogamous partnerships for both same and opposite-sex couples).

However, all these three pieces of legislation do not cover the needs of Hindu, Muslim and certain traditional marriages. And these legislations don't protect girls under the age of 18 from getting married. Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Home Affairs

He adds that the legislation doesn't cover marriages of LGBTQI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex) communities well enough.

He adds that the consultative meeting needs to address all these issues so that a new progressive marriage act can be established.

