The Springboks are leaving for Japan on Friday to represent the country at the Rugby World Cup.

The Boks are among the favourites to nab the trophy.

The team will open their campaign against New Zealand on 21 September.

RELATED: Springboks launch Face on Numbers campaign

Ray White on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to EWN reporter Michael Pedro.

Pedro says rugby fans came out in their numbers to support the team and the Boks wish them well.

It was good to see a lot of fans making time to show support to the team and it was good to see players making time for the fans in taking pictures and signing autographs. Michael Pedro, Reporter - EWN

Listen below to the full interview:

This article first appeared on 702 : Roaring send-off as Springboks leave for Rugby World Cup