Roaring send-off as Springboks leave for Rugby World Cup
The Springboks are leaving for Japan on Friday to represent the country at the Rugby World Cup.
The Boks are among the favourites to nab the trophy.
The team will open their campaign against New Zealand on 21 September.
RELATED: Springboks launch Face on Numbers campaign
Ray White on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to EWN reporter Michael Pedro.
Pedro says rugby fans came out in their numbers to support the team and the Boks wish them well.
It was good to see a lot of fans making time to show support to the team and it was good to see players making time for the fans in taking pictures and signing autographs.Michael Pedro, Reporter - EWN
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : Roaring send-off as Springboks leave for Rugby World Cup
More from Sport
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
Help SA surf champ Roxy Davis change lives through surfing
Nine times SA surfing champion Roxy Davis about her foundation's work with adaptive surfing in Cape TownRead More
The rise of the outdoor gym
David "Mr Active" Katz discusses the benefits of making use of outdoor training facilities.Read More
#NoApologyForMySuccess - celebrating SA's sportswomen
The prestigious Momentum GSport Awards ceremony takes place on Saturday evening.Read More
What options does Aphiwe Dyantyi have?
The Springboks winger faces a four-year ban after he tested positive for steroids.Read More
[WATCH] Fish Hoek Primary's support for the Bokke will give you all the feels
The Cape Town school has created a heartwarming video in support of the Springboks World Cup campaign.Read More
Rassie Erasmus names Springbok Rugby World Cup squad
Independent Media digital sports editor Ashfak Mohamed not convinced by the selection of Frans Steyn.Read More
'The long wait is over' - PSL returns to SABC following blackout
The end of the impasse comes after weeks of high-level meetings between the public broadcaster, government, and MultiChoice.Read More
SA cycling star Nic Dlamini picked for grand tour: 'A bicycle changed my life'
The professional cyclist chats from Spain about being selected for the Vuelta Espana and describes his inspirational journey.Read More
Get to know more about Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis
The mentor says it is a shame that women's football in the country is not professional.Read More