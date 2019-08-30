Business

The Department of Water and Sanitation has warned that the country must improve its water management or South Africa will run out of the precious resource by 2030.

The University of Free State Professor Anthony Turton says Gauteng is approaching a Day Zero very soon and KwaZulu-Natal is already facing water constraints.

Turton calls for investment in technologies to recover water from waste.

He also recommends water desalination.

Typically speaking South Africa ran out of water in 2002 so 2030 is quite far off. Professor Anthony Turton, University of Free State

It is not a bad news story because we manage water as if it is stock but actually it is a flux that uses time and space. Professor Anthony Turton, University of Free State

Turton says Day Zero is something the country will face regularly as a limiting factor to the economic growth.

We have a deep understanding of water in technical circles but what we don't have is a political will or political understanding to embrace the technical knowledge that we have. Professor Anthony Turton, University of Free State

South Africa at one stage was the leader in the water sector. Professor Anthony Turton, University of Free State

Listen to the full interview below...

This article first appeared on 702 : Expert urges South Africa to invest in technologies to recover water from waste