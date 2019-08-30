His death left more questions than answers, Gavin Watson's nephew tells reporter
A memorial service for former Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson took place on Friday. He was killed in a car crash in Johannesburg.
Watson's death has been surrounded by questions, with some speculating about the possibility of foul play.
Reports shortly after his death claimed the businessman was discovered with only R70 in his wallet and his cellphone was missing.
Reporter Graeme Hosken spoke to Watson's nephew Jarrad recently.
He said his uncle was a very religious, devoted family man.Graeme Hosken, Senior reporter - Sunday Times/Times Select
RELATED: Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson dies in car crash
Watson had been due to face tough questions at the South African Revenue Service inquiry on Tuesday.
He said Gavin was incredibly confident...he had this 400-page document...which he said provided irrefutable proof to dispel all the allegations that had been made by Angelo Agrizzi and other Bosasa officials.Graeme Hosken, Senior reporter - Sunday Times/Times Select
RELATED: 'It's highly likely Watson's personal belongings were removed after accident'
Watson's nephew admitted to Hosken that the family has been left with more questions than answers around his uncle's death.
They don't know what to think. He says they can't rule out foul play.Graeme Hosken, Senior reporter - Sunday Times/Times Select
RELATED: Judge Zondo signed off directive for Watson to submit an affidavit
The family even hired investigators to track his missing cellphone, says Hosken.
They managed to track the phone to a specific area in Germiston, and as they were approaching the phone suddenly moved and ended up being tracked to Bryanston, where they subsequently lost comms.Graeme Hosken, Senior reporter - Sunday Times/Times Select
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that the academic programme will be suspended for Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
CapeTalk's website has a new look
We have a refreshed website to make it easier for you to find all our content.Read More
No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
The police minister argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike
Trucks across SA have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners.Read More
Grandfather describes how kidnapped Amy-Lee De Jager was found
Martin Brouwer could not disclose whether the kidnappers were known to the family.Read More
Mashaba says unrest in Joburg CBD boils down to criminality
Mayor Herman Mashaba has rubbished any claims that his comments on foreign nationals may have fuelled violence in central Joburg.Read More
The Salvation Army wants church on board in bid to to curb human trafficking
Major Margaret Stafford says the organisation has been highlighting the harsh effects of this modern-day slavery.Read More
Economist predicts 3% GDP growth
The Economist.co.za Magazine owner Mike Schussler gives his take on what to expect on the GDP announcement.Read More
More from Politics
'SABC is technically insolvent and only just managing to pay salaries,' says CEO
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
'South Africa needs macro-economic solutions'
Applied Development Research Solutions' Dr Asghar Adelzadeh discusses Tito Mboweni's controversial economic strategy blueprintRead More
'Blame is being placed on victims and not on perpetrators'
Gender specialist Nonhlanhla Sibanda-Moyo weighs in on the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa.Read More
'I saw videos of looters looting and police were standing right there watching'
Wits University vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib weighs in on the recent attacks in different parts of the country.Read More
City of Joburg on mission to resolve Pirates Club lease dispute
One of the oldest sports clubs in the country has received a cancellation over the WastePrenuers initiative.Read More
Kollegapark Primary's safety measures being reviewed after kidnapping, says MEC
Panyaza Lesufi says parents picked up their children from the school after Amy-Lee de Jager was abducted on Monday.Read More
Boris Johnson calls cabinet meeting amid election rumours over no-deal Brexit
Parliamentarians are due to vote on a no-deal Brexit over the next 48 hours and the prime minister is "thinking one step ahead".Read More
Bheki Cele visits Jeppe Hostel to quell unrest
More than 40 people have been arrested and linked to the violence in Tembisa, Jeppestown, Malvern and surrounding areas.Read More
Aware.org launches new campaign to tackle underage drinking
Aware.org CEO Ingrid Louw says while children understand they should not be drinking alcohol,they are often exposed to it at home.Read More
Amy-Lee de Jager kidnapping: 'Grandfather believes she was targeted'
EWN reporter Mia Lindeque gives the latest on the six-year-old's abduction.Read More