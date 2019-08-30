His death left more questions than answers, Gavin Watson's nephew tells reporter

A memorial service for former Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson took place on Friday. He was killed in a car crash in Johannesburg.

Watson's death has been surrounded by questions, with some speculating about the possibility of foul play.

Reports shortly after his death claimed the businessman was discovered with only R70 in his wallet and his cellphone was missing.

Reporter Graeme Hosken spoke to Watson's nephew Jarrad recently.

He said his uncle was a very religious, devoted family man. Graeme Hosken, Senior reporter - Sunday Times/Times Select

RELATED: Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson dies in car crash

Watson had been due to face tough questions at the South African Revenue Service inquiry on Tuesday.

He said Gavin was incredibly confident...he had this 400-page document...which he said provided irrefutable proof to dispel all the allegations that had been made by Angelo Agrizzi and other Bosasa officials. Graeme Hosken, Senior reporter - Sunday Times/Times Select

RELATED: 'It's highly likely Watson's personal belongings were removed after accident'

Watson's nephew admitted to Hosken that the family has been left with more questions than answers around his uncle's death.

They don't know what to think. He says they can't rule out foul play. Graeme Hosken, Senior reporter - Sunday Times/Times Select

RELATED: Judge Zondo signed off directive for Watson to submit an affidavit

The family even hired investigators to track his missing cellphone, says Hosken.

They managed to track the phone to a specific area in Germiston, and as they were approaching the phone suddenly moved and ended up being tracked to Bryanston, where they subsequently lost comms. Graeme Hosken, Senior reporter - Sunday Times/Times Select

Listen to the full interview below: