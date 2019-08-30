Boris Johnson prepared to leave without Brexit deal
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has prompted Members of Parliament to act to stop the UK leaving without a Brexit agreement.
Johnson said the UK would leave the bloc "do or die" on 31 October.
He also announced he would be suspending Parliament for five weeks over September and October.
Ray White speaks to Eyewitness News UK Correspondent Gavin Grey on the latest.
RELATED: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asks Queen to suspend Parliament
He is saying if a deal doesn't happen then I am prepared to leave on 31 October, just 60 odd days away without a deal.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent - Eyewitness News
RELATED: 'There are many who want Boris Johnson to fail, but some want him to succeed'
All MPs in the house are saying no Brexit deal will be a disaster don't do it. Boris Johnson is saying: 'I have to go into these negotiations and I have to be clear in my mind.'Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Boris Johnson prepared to leave without Brexit deal
