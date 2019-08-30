John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 30 August 2019

Here are John's three picks for the week.

The Long Call - Ann Cleeves

'A clever police officer in Devon, England, confronts anger and sorrow from his early life.' - Kirkus review

Toffee - Sarah Crossan

'Trauma, grief and belonging are all addressed in this poignant verse novel from the Irish children’s laureate' - The Guardian

The Heartland - Nathan Filer

'Award-winning writer and former mental-health nurse Nathan Filer redefines our understanding of the illness' - The Guardian

Click below to hear John review his book picks for the week: