[LISTEN] Azania in conversation with dancer and choreographer Gregory Maqoma

Soweto-born dancer and choreographer Gregory Maqoma started off from humble beginnings, discovered his passion for dance and established a dance company - Vuyani Dance Company nearly 20 years ago.

He has collaborated with designers, musicians, theatre-makers and artists such as William Kentridge and received multiple awards for his contribution to dance.

During his career, he has gone on to teach at various universities across the continent, US and Europe.

Maqoma sat down with Azania Mosaka for this week's Friday Profile to talk about his travels and what he is currently working on.

He has just returned from London, where he worked with Idris Alba and Kwame Kwei-Armah on the theatre production 'Tree'.

It was fantastic. It opened up new horizons for me in terms of establishing a landmark and a footprint in Europe, particularly in the UK because it is a hard place for South African dance to find a place. Gregory Maqoma, Dancer and choreographer

Speaking on his collaborations and the influences over the years, Maqoma agrees that this has enriched his craft.

If we are talking about contributing to our creative economy, we cannot just do that in isolation. Gregory Maqoma, Dancer and choreographer

I am always thinking, in this production, what are the artistic forms that can contribute to my art form in order for it to grow? Gregory Maqoma, Dancer and choreographer

