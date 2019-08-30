[LISTEN] Electric cello trio release classic Clegg cover in aid of local charity

All-female electric cello trio Rosanthorn is honouring the musical legacy of the late Johnny Clegg by releasing a cover of his hit song Scatterlings of Africa.

Clegg died at the age of 66 last month following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

One-third of the group Carol Thorns joined Pippa Hudson in studio on Friday and says they actually recorded the track over a year ago.

Suddenly everything aligned and it felt like the right time to release the song. Carol Thorns, Electric cellist - Rosanthorn

The group will be donating half of the proceeds of the track to the Franschhoek Hospice.

Listen to the full interview below: