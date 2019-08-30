Simon's Town skeletons removed from construction site
Heritage Western Cape says all of the human remains found on a construction site in Simon's Town earlier this week have now been removed.
The discovery of 164 human skeletons led to work being shut down to allow archeological teams to investigate.
The site where the skeletons were found is believed to be where the Dutch East India Company had a hospital during the time of the Dutch colony at the Cape.
RELATED: More than 100 decades-old bones discovered in Simon's Town
Heritage Western Cape CEO Dr Mxolisi Dlamuka denies any threat of damage to archeological artifacts.
There is no major excavation, there is a clearing of the site that is happening. All human remains have been removed.Dr Mxolisi Dlamuka, CEO - Heritage Western Cape
Today they are only clearing the site and no human remains are there.Dr Mxolisi Dlamuka, CEO - Heritage Western Cape
However, Dr Dlamuka admits archeologists remain on-site in the event any further discoveries are made.
But he denies reports that stone age implements were also found.
That is not true.Dr Mxolisi Dlamuka, CEO - Heritage Western Cape
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Patriarchy is like a 'soul sickness' in the church, says Jesuit priest
Jesuit priest Father Russell Pollitt says more religious organisations need to preach against patriarchy at the pulpit.Read More
Why our leaders MUST acknowledge xenophobia in South Africa
Police Minister Bheki Cele claims that xenophobia is being 'used as an excuse' for the current unrest in parts of Gauteng.Read More
[LISTEN] Uyinene did not ALLOW herself to be raped and killed, Mr President
Pippa Hudson responds to a government tweet in which women were told not to 'allow themselves to become victims' of GBV.Read More
UCT to stage picket outside Parliament in honour of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that the academic programme will be suspended for Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
CapeTalk's website has a new look
We have a refreshed website to make it easier for you to find all our content.Read More
No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
The police minister argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike
Trucks across SA have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners.Read More
Grandfather describes how kidnapped Amy-Lee De Jager was found
Martin Brouwer could not disclose whether the kidnappers were known to the family.Read More