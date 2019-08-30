Simon's Town skeletons removed from construction site

Heritage Western Cape says all of the human remains found on a construction site in Simon's Town earlier this week have now been removed.

The discovery of 164 human skeletons led to work being shut down to allow archeological teams to investigate.

The site where the skeletons were found is believed to be where the Dutch East India Company had a hospital during the time of the Dutch colony at the Cape.

Heritage Western Cape CEO Dr Mxolisi Dlamuka denies any threat of damage to archeological artifacts.

There is no major excavation, there is a clearing of the site that is happening. All human remains have been removed. Dr Mxolisi Dlamuka, CEO - Heritage Western Cape

Today they are only clearing the site and no human remains are there. Dr Mxolisi Dlamuka, CEO - Heritage Western Cape

However, Dr Dlamuka admits archeologists remain on-site in the event any further discoveries are made.

But he denies reports that stone age implements were also found.

That is not true. Dr Mxolisi Dlamuka, CEO - Heritage Western Cape

