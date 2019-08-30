Jabulani Hadebe, better known as Sjava, says he has always believed in himself from the beginning.

In 2018, Sjava won the Viewers' Choice award for Best International Act at the BET Awards.

This followed his appearance on the Black Panther soundtrack cut Seasons with Kendrick Lamar.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Sjava says he has six tracks so far for his new music.

What helps me is that I am not I am back in studio guy. When I get a chance I record. Sjava, Musician

Do not be a back-in-the-studio guy, every chance you get, record because it is busy. Sjava, Musician

Watch the full performance below:

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Sjava gives a stellar performance on #702Unplugged