Gauteng mom to sue Health Department over the abduction of her baby
A Gauteng mother whose baby was kidnapped at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in June is set to sue the Department of Health.
Baby Mpumelelo was abducted by a woman who claimed to be her grandmother but she was found about a day later and safely returned to her family.
Her mother, Bikokuhle Hlatshwayo, says she is suing the department because of negligence.
[I am suing ] because of negligence - negligence of the nurses and security. I also had trauma.Bikokuhle Hlatshwayo, mother
In my ward, there was no security at all and when we were looking at the security cameras, we saw other security playing with their phones and that makes me uncomfortable. I think that is why the woman got a chance to get in.Bikokuhle Hlatshwayo, mother
I am still working on it. I am working with some lawyers to help me with the case. I want the hospital to have more security for others not to lose their babies and if they can pay me.Bikokuhle Hlatshwayo, mother
This article first appeared on 702 : Gauteng mom to sue Health Department over the abduction of her baby
