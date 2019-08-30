It's having 15 people behind you to take care of - Niq Mhlongo on 'black tax'

Journalist and author Niq Mhlongo dons his editorial hat for his latest offering, a book which, with the help of a number of contributors, delves into the realities of "black tax".

The term has come to be understood as the financial burden placed on black professionals to support extended family members (in a way most non-black people are unlikely to relate to).

The book, Black Tax: Burden or Ubuntu?, features contributions by several of Mhlongo's fellow authors including Fred Khumalo, Mohale Mashigo, Angela Mahkolwa, and Dudu Basani-Dube.

So, in his own words, what exactly is black tax?

There's the burden of about 15 people behind you that you have to take care of. Niq Mhlongo, Editor - Black Tax: Burden or Ubuntu?

In academia, for instance, the reason you don't see many black people doing a Ph.D. is because you are expected not to finish that but to concentrate at your home, look at your sister's kids and help them. Niq Mhlongo, Editor - Black Tax: Burden or Ubuntu?

Much of what the book explores is around whether black tax should even be considered a "burden" or whether it is simply a part of African culture.

Sometimes you are not asked to do this (to support the family) but it comes instinctively because we are communal people. Niq Mhlongo, Editor - Black Tax: Burden or Ubuntu?

Black Tax is just an amazing phenomena that has been passed down from generation to generation because of the spirit of Ubuntu... From my observation, Black Tax has two sides of a story but who is more demanding between the two? Let's RT and discuss your opinion... — Afromusiac (@MrBeatBoxx) August 29, 2019

"black tax" is better described as a phenomenon where you support your extended family. For example, I paid school fees for my siblings at a certain time. This is common in Africa. I don't know where the term originated. I am sure you have supported or are supporting someone. — Arthur Kwizera (@arthurkwizera) August 29, 2019

Listen to the full interview below: