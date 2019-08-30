It's having 15 people behind you to take care of - Niq Mhlongo on 'black tax'
Journalist and author Niq Mhlongo dons his editorial hat for his latest offering, a book which, with the help of a number of contributors, delves into the realities of "black tax".
The term has come to be understood as the financial burden placed on black professionals to support extended family members (in a way most non-black people are unlikely to relate to).
The book, Black Tax: Burden or Ubuntu?, features contributions by several of Mhlongo's fellow authors including Fred Khumalo, Mohale Mashigo, Angela Mahkolwa, and Dudu Basani-Dube.
So, in his own words, what exactly is black tax?
There's the burden of about 15 people behind you that you have to take care of.Niq Mhlongo, Editor - Black Tax: Burden or Ubuntu?
In academia, for instance, the reason you don't see many black people doing a Ph.D. is because you are expected not to finish that but to concentrate at your home, look at your sister's kids and help them.Niq Mhlongo, Editor - Black Tax: Burden or Ubuntu?
Much of what the book explores is around whether black tax should even be considered a "burden" or whether it is simply a part of African culture.
Sometimes you are not asked to do this (to support the family) but it comes instinctively because we are communal people.Niq Mhlongo, Editor - Black Tax: Burden or Ubuntu?
Black Tax is just an amazing phenomena that has been passed down from generation to generation because of the spirit of Ubuntu... From my observation, Black Tax has two sides of a story but who is more demanding between the two? Let's RT and discuss your opinion...— Afromusiac (@MrBeatBoxx) August 29, 2019
"black tax" is better described as a phenomenon where you support your extended family. For example, I paid school fees for my siblings at a certain time. This is common in Africa. I don't know where the term originated. I am sure you have supported or are supporting someone.— Arthur Kwizera (@arthurkwizera) August 29, 2019
RELATED: The burden of 'Black Tax'
ALSO READ: Absa's 'Black Tax' poll backfires
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
No need for army in Gauteng, says Bheki Cele
The police minister argues that deploying the army will only escalate the level of violence in the province.Read More
Why dope testing is fair game for athletes
Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi tested positive for 'multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites' and is facing a four-year ban.Read More
CT businessman slams authorities after truck wrongfully impounded amid strike
Trucks across SA have been blocking roads and intersections as part of a nationwide protest against the employment of foreigners.Read More
Grandfather describes how kidnapped Amy-Lee De Jager was found
Martin Brouwer could not disclose whether the kidnappers were known to the family.Read More
Mashaba says unrest in Joburg CBD boils down to criminality
Mayor Herman Mashaba has rubbished any claims that his comments on foreign nationals may have fuelled violence in central Joburg.Read More
The Salvation Army wants church on board in bid to to curb human trafficking
Major Margaret Stafford says the organisation has been highlighting the harsh effects of this modern-day slavery.Read More
Economist predicts 3% GDP growth
The Economist.co.za Magazine owner Mike Schussler gives his take on what to expect on the GDP announcement.Read More
WC Education investigating alleged xenophobic attack at Salt River school
Western Cape Education Department director of communications Bronagh Hammond says both students have been asked to stay at home.Read More
'We need to focus on education and job creation'
Wegro chief business officer Yaw Peprah shares his thought on what to expect from WEF Africa 2019.Read More
More from Business
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'
Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
South Africa avoids recession as economy grows by 3.1%
The economy remains broken. We can’t be seduced by this handsome number, warns Goolam Ballim, Chief Economist at Standard Bank.Read More
Why Mergence Investment Managers are buying Naspers/Tencent, Motus and Datatec
Portfolio Manager Peter Takaendesa shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.Read More
Economist predicts 3% GDP growth
The Economist.co.za Magazine owner Mike Schussler gives his take on what to expect on the GDP announcement.Read More
'We need to focus on education and job creation'
Wegro chief business officer Yaw Peprah shares his thought on what to expect from WEF Africa 2019.Read More
[LISTEN] 'I am really trying to claim the word darkie' - Altron CEO
Mteto Nyati speaks to Bruce Whitfield about his autobiography "Betting on a Darkie".Read More
Time Square Casino investment is gaining market share says Sun International
Group CEO Anthony Leeming says there has been decent growth considering the subdued economic climate.Read More
8 lessons about investing I learned while driving my car
Financial planner Gregg Sneddon ("The Financial Coach") uses driving as an analogy to teach valuable lessons about investing.Read More
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling
Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind.Read More
BBBEE will help boost SA's economy, says verification expert
BEE verification manager Sharon Rossouw says empowerment is more than just a moral obligation for big businesses.Read More
More from Entertainment
Nordic cop-turned-crime-writer takes readers behind police tape
Crime author Jorn Lier Horst never thought he'd be a writer or a policeman while growing up - but he eventually became both.Read More
Death of Uyinene Mrewetyana sparks SA outrage over attacks on women
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
Theatre legend David Kramer re-imagines hit musical about Cape's drug world
It's a fresh take on the old musical production 'Poison'. While the name has changed, the subject matter remains the same.Read More
[WATCH] Riky Rick dancing with wheelchair-bound fan warms people's hearts
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
This person's lame attempt to get birthday discount doesn't end well
Khabazela shares tweets and Facebook posts that have gone viral.Read More
[WATCH] Theatre legend Pieter-Dirk Uys on '#HeTwo: Evita Exposed'
The satirist joins John Maytham to chat about alter ego Evita Bezuidenhout confronting him face-to-face in his new show for the first time ever. (Then Tannie Evita herself phones in)Read More
[WATCH] Sjava gives a stellar performance on #702Unplugged
The award-winning recording artist performs Linda, Qhawe and his hit single Umama.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 30 August 2019
Book-a-holic and Cape Talk John Maytham shares his best book picks for the week.Read More
[LISTEN] Azania in conversation with dancer and choreographer Gregory Maqoma
Maqoma sat down with Azania Mosaka for this week's Friday Profile.Read More
[LISTEN] Electric cello trio release classic Clegg cover in aid of local charity
All-female group Rosanthorn have released their version of Clegg's hit 'Scatterlings of Africa' in aid of the Franschhoek Hospice.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Fats and oils: What should you be consuming?
Dietitian and author of 'Eat Ting' Mpho Tshukudu shares her insights.Read More
[LISTEN] The Dos and Don'ts of Effective Co-parenting
Parenting expert Laura Markowtiz shares tips on how to work towards a healthy and happy co-parenting relationship with your ex.Read More
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'
Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Why Mergence Investment Managers are buying Naspers/Tencent, Motus and Datatec
Portfolio Manager Peter Takaendesa shares his stock picks of the week on Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show.Read More
Help SA surf champ Roxy Davis change lives through surfing
Nine times SA surfing champion Roxy Davis about her foundation's work with adaptive surfing in Cape TownRead More
8 lessons about investing I learned while driving my car
Financial planner Gregg Sneddon ("The Financial Coach") uses driving as an analogy to teach valuable lessons about investing.Read More
The stock market is not a casino. Investing in shares is nothing like gambling
Too scared to “gamble” away your hard-earned cash? Kabous le Roux asks you to consider this simple argument with an open mind.Read More
The rise of the outdoor gym
David "Mr Active" Katz discusses the benefits of making use of outdoor training facilities.Read More
In the market for a new car? Keep in mind the real cost, says financial planner
Don't be lulled into that 'got to have it now' feeling, cautions Paul Roelofse.Read More
VW's new T-Cross 'raises the bar' in compact SUV market
Motoring journalist Phuti Mpyane rates the Polo-based SUV, which launches in South Africa in September.Read More