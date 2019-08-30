Farmworkers call for 67 pesticides to be banned in SA

Non-governmental organisation Women on Farms Project is calling on government to ban 67-pesticides to protect the health of farmworkers.

A group of female farm workers from across the Western Cape marched to Parliament this week, to make their voices heard over the dangers of pesticides and request that the agriculture and labour departments work together to meet their demands.

Women on Farms Project director Colette Solomons says some of the active ingredients in the pesticides have already been banned in the European Union.

She details some of the dangers the pesticides have posed to women farmers.

Women are reporting exposure to pesticides and more specifically the health impact of that exposure - especially given the fact that most women seasonal workers do not receive any protective clothes from farmers. Colette Solomons, Director - Women on Farms Project

We kept on getting reports from woman saying they have severe skin breakouts, breathing problems. disproportionate incidents of asthma, eye problems etc. Colette Solomons, Director - Women on Farms Project

We did some desktop research this year with Oxfam and found that of the 457 active ingredients legally allowed in South Africa, 67 of those are actually already banned in the European Union. Colette Solomons, Director - Women on Farms Project

