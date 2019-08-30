Beth Neale breaks own 47-metre ‘no fins’ freediving record

Beth Neale has once again defied the odds by breaking her own existing freediving record.

She has taken the South African Freediving Championship for the fourth time – all in the name of ocean conservation.

Neale broke her 47-metre "no fins" freediving record in Bermuda by a further three metres using nothing but a nose clip.

John Maytham speaks to her about her victory.

I have nothing to help me get down and the weight I wear on the way down I have to carry back up too. So essentially I am swimming breaststroke all the way down. Beth Neale, South Africa's freedive champion

I start free falling just past 20 metres. Beth Neale, South Africa's freedive champion

Neale says there were two technical divers at 50 metres to ensure her safety.