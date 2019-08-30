The 11th Jozi Book Fair is in full swing at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown and will end on Sunday.

This year's theme is literature and newspapers.

Festival director Maria van Driel joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to talk about some of the workshops on offer, exhibitions, book launches, sport, celebrations and more.

We don't want to be a conventional book fair, we want to respond to the needs of this country and build a reading culture. Maria van Driel, Festival director - Jozi Book Fair

It is really about how do we bring together people from all walks of life in South Africa so that we build citizenship and have a space where South Africans can get together, have fun, teach each other and learn from each other. Maria van Driel, Festival director - Jozi Book Fair

Poet laureate Mongane Wally Serote will be in attendance and is expected to launch a new book with a selection of his poems.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Unconventional' Jozi Book Fair in full swing